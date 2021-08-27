Sugar Land thumps Chihuahuas, 13-1

EL PASO, Texas — The Sugar Land Skeeters scored eight runs with two outs in the fourth inning Friday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-1. The 12-run loss was the biggest margin of defeat for El Paso this season.

Sugar Land’s fourth inning rally included a grand slam by J.J. Matijevic, his second grand slam this month against El Paso. The Chihuahuas were held to two hits, their lowest team hit total of the season. Sugar Land pitching set down 18 batters in a row from the second inning through the eighth inning.

El Paso’s Jose Azocar went 0-for-3, which ended his career-high 14-game hitting streak.

Box Score: Skeeters at Chihuahuas Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (56-42), El Paso (40-57)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Jonathan Bermudez (0-0, 0.00) vs. El Paso RHP Adrian Martinez (0-1, 13.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 13 El Paso 1 – Friday

WP: France (4-0)

LP: Kennedy (1-6)

S: None

Time: 2:58

Attn: 5,784