EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Minor League Baseball season is the latest to delay the start of the season due to the coronavirus.

MiLB made the announcement Thursday afternoon in a tweet:

Statement from Minor League Baseball ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/H4RlAyPxxw — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 12, 2020

KTSM is talking with El Paso Chihuahuas officials and will have more later today.