SUGAR LAND, Texas – Jose Siri’s three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Sugar Land Space Cowboys a 6-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys have won two of the first three games of the series.

El Paso starter Ryan Weathers matched his season high by pitching seven innings and he didn’t allow a hit until the bottom of the fifth. Weathers ended the first five innings with a strikeout. Chihuahuas left fielder Brent Rooker went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in the loss.

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrián Morejón struck out all three batters he faced in a one-inning MLB injury rehab outing.

The Chihuahuas dropped to 2-3 in extra-inning games this season, while Sugar Land advanced to 5-4. The bottom of the seventh inning was halted for 19 minutes when a power outage turned off the ballpark lights.

Game four of the series will be at 6:05 p.m. Friday with Luke Westphal on the mound for El Paso.