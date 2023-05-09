SUGAR LAND, Texas – Pedro Leon hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the 10th inning in the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

The Chihuahuas led 4-0 in the eighth inning before one run in the eighth, three in the ninth and one in the 10th won it for the Space Cowboys. The Chihuahuas are now 1-1 in extra-inning games this season.

Three of El Paso’s RBIs came from second baseman Matthew Batten, who hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning and a two-run double in the top of the sixth.

Chihuahuas starter Ryan Weathers pitched four shutout innings Tuesday and hasn’t allowed any runs in two starts since being optioned by San Diego. El Paso’s Preston Tucker went 0-for-4, ending his hitting streak at 10 games.

San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Castillo pitched a scoreless sixth inning in the loss, his first regular season appearance anywhere this season.

Tuesday was the first walk-off loss for the Chihuahuas since James Outman’s game-ending home run for the Oklahoma City Dodgers on August 26, 2022. Tuesday was the opener of a 12-game road trip for the Chihuahuas.