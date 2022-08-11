EL PASO, Texas – The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-1 Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The Space Cowboys have won the first three games of the series and seven in a row overall.

The Chihuahuas’ lone run came on an RBI double by second baseman Connor Hollis, his second RBI since arriving from Double-A San Antonio. Sugar Land’s Lewis Brinson went 3-for-5 with two home runs and has hit three homers in the first three games of the series.

Half of Brinson’s 18 home runs this season have come against El Paso.

El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 0-for-4, ending his career-high 12-game hitting streak. The Chihuahuas were held to two hits, which tied a season low for hits in a game. The two hits allowed also matched a season low for Sugar Land’s pitching staff.

Game four of the series is at 6:35 p.m. on Friday at Southwest University Park.