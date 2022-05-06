SUGAR LAND, Texas – The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored nine unanswered runs in their 9-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Constellation Field. Luis Campusano’s first inning home run brought in El Paso’s lone run.

El Paso starter Kyle Tyler pitched three scoreless, hitless innings. Chihuahuas starting pitchers have allowed only one run in 15 innings over the last three games. El Paso designated hitter Nomar Mazara went 2-for-4 with two singles, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games.

El Paso reliever Tayler Scott struck out a batter Friday and has 18 strikeouts and two walks this season. Yusmeiro Petit was the losing pitcher in his first appearance of the season and his first minor league game since 2013. Campusano was ejected in the bottom of the eighth inning.

With the series tied 2-2, El Paso and Sugar Land will square off in game five on Saturday night at 5:05 p.m. MT. Jesse Scholtens is on the mound for the Chihuahuas.