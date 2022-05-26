EL PASO, Texas – Sugar Land starter Hunter Brown pitched seven shutout innings in the Space Cowboys’ 7-0 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Southwest University Park. Brown’s seven innings and 10 strikeouts were both season highs.

El Paso right fielder Nomar Mazara went 1-for-3 with a double and has now reached base in all 32 games he’s played in this season. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter C.J. Abrams went 2-for-4 with two singles.

El Paso relievers Travis Bergen, Aaron Northcraft and Ray Kerr pitched a scoreless inning each.

Sugar Land’s Lewis Brinson hit two home runs Thursday. Four of Brinson’s nine home runs this year have come against El Paso. Thursday was the first time the Chihuahuas were shut out this season.

Game four of the six-game series is Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Ryan Weathers will pitch for El Paso.