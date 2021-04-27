Southwest University Park to transition to cashless venue

EL PASO, TEXAS – Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, announced plans to transition into a cashless facility.

With a cashless system, Southwest University Parks looks to decrease transaction times, create faster moving lines, create fewer points of contact for fan and staff safety, and improve overall guest satisfaction.

“This upgrade to our point-of-sale technology puts Southwest University Park amongst the most modern ballpark and entertainment venues in the country,” said MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford. “Becoming a cashless venue eliminates cash handling, provides greater convenience and payment options, and increases speed of service. We’re proud to offer this significant upgrade to our fan experience.”

Beginning with the 2021 season, Southwest University Park will only accept major credit and debit cards, and tickets preloaded with cash at both the Durango and Santa Fe Box Offices, all food and beverage locations, and the Chihuahuas and Locomotive Team Shops. Apple Pay and Google Pay is also available for use at the Team Shops and concession stands. The 50/50 Jackpot presented by Texas Gas Service will also be accepting debit cards as the preferred method of payment in lieu of cash.

Season Seat and Ticket Members for the Chihuahuas and Locomotive will receive digital tickets instead of ticket books, making it easier to exchange or transfer tickets via their MyTixx.com account.

Chihuahuas and Locomotive fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets via epchihuahuas.com and eplocomotivefc.com. All tickets purchased at the Southwest University Park box offices will be delivered digitally. This includes tickets purchased prior to one hour before the start of an event at the ballpark.