Skeeters top Chihuahuas in ninth inning walk-off, 4-3

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Bryan De La Cruz hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday, as the Sugar Land Skeeters beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-3. The Chihuahuas have lost three straight games for the first time this season.

El Paso starter Jesse Scholtens had to leave after one inning because there was a 46-minute rain delay in the top of the second inning. Rain fell off and on throughout the rest of the game. El Paso reliever Jordan Guerrero pitched three scoreless innings and lowered his ERA to 0.90 through five appearances this year.

Matthew Batten hit a game-tying home run for the Chihuahuas in the seventh inning, his second homer in seven Triple-A games this season. El Paso’s other two runs came in the sixth inning on back-to-back RBI doubles by John Andreoli and Webster Rivas.

The boys are having some FUN pic.twitter.com/fS2xyo9z7i — Sugar Land Skeeters (@SL_Skeeters) May 22, 2021

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-skeeters/2021/05/21/644791#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=644791

Team Records: El Paso (8-6), Sugar Land (9-5)

Next Game: Saturday, 5:05 pm Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (0-0, -.–) vs. Sugar Land LHP Framber Valdez (0-1, 3.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 4 El Paso 3 – Friday

WP: Velazquez (1-0)

LP: Norwood (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:24

Attn: 3,446