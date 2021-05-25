Skeeters top Chihuahuas 8-1 to sweep series as El Paso loses sixth straight

by: El Paso Chihuahuas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS – The Sugar Land Skeeters held El Paso to four hits Tuesday and beat the Chihuahuas 8-1.

It was the Chihuahuas’ sixth consecutive loss, tying the team record.

Chihuahuas infielder Nick Tanielu went 1-for-3 with a walk, the second consecutive game that he reached base multiple times. El Paso reliever Jordan Guerrero pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three Skeeters Tuesday. Guerrero now has a 0.75 ERA through six appearances this season.

The Chihuahuas had won six in a row prior to their current six-game losing streak. The team’s last six-game losing streak was August 10-16, 2016.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday and are back in action at home on Thursday to begin a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

