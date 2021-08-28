Skeeters top Chihuahuas, 4-3

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored once in the bottom of the ninth inning and brought the winning run to the plate Saturday night but lost to the Sugar Land Skeeters 4-3. The Skeeters have won two of the first three games of the series.

El Paso starter Adrian Martinez had his best appearance to date in Triple-A, allowing three earned runs in six innings. Miguel Diaz pitched a scoreless seventh inning in his first game with the Chihuahuas since being optioned by San Diego.

Chihuahuas catcher Webster Rivas went 2-for-4 and threw out three Skeeters runners trying to steal. Longtime major leaguer Joe Beimel pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Chihuahuas in his first game since being transferred from Double-A San Antonio. It was Beimel’s first Triple-A appearance since 2016 with Omaha.

Box Score: Skeeters at Chihuahuas Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (57-42), El Paso (40-58)Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Jose Urquidy (0-0, 2.25) vs. El Paso RHP Caleb Boushley (3-5, 5.34).