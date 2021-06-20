Skeeters score record 24 runs in rout of Chihuahuas

EL PASO, TEXAS – The Sugar Land Skeeters hit seven home runs in their 24-15 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Southwest University Park.

The 24 runs were the most ever allowed by the Chihuahuas. The 39 combined runs set a new record for most runs in a Chihuahuas game.

The Chihuahuas had a season-high 20 hits in the loss. El Paso’s Patrick Kivlehan and Pedro Florimón hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the sixth set of back-to-back homers by the Chihuahuas this season.

El Paso infielder Matt Batten pitched the final 2.2 innings in his second pitching appearance of the season.

Sugar Land’s Jake Meyers hit three home runs Sunday and has six homers in his last three games. At four hours and 16 minutes, Sunday’s game was the longest nine-inning game in Chihuahuas history.

El Paso and Sugar Land will hit the field again at Southwest University Park at 6:35 p.m. on Monday.