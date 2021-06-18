Skeeters power past Chihuahuas 10-3 on “Harry Potter” night

EL PASO, Texas — Playing on “Harry Potter” night at the ballpark, the Sugar Land Skeeters hit three home runs in the first two innings and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-3 Friday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas are now 0-7 versus Sugar Land this season and have a 16-14 record against other opponents.

𝓜𝓪𝓰𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓵𝓵𝔂 Picture Perfect Fans presented by @Prudential pic.twitter.com/8i9twMn8np — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 19, 2021

El Paso starter MacKenzie Gore allowed six runs, two earned, in 1.1 innings in his sixth start of the season. The Chihuahuas entered the game with the best fielding percentage in Triple-A West but the team made four errors leading to four unearned runs on Friday.

Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano hit a solo home run in the second inning, his second homer in as many games. Campusano now has 13 hits in his last eight games. Patrick Kivlehan hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, his ninth homer of the season, which is the fourth-most in Triple-A West.

Box Score: Skeeters vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/18/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (23-14), El Paso (16-21)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Ryan Hartman (2-1, 3.31) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (1-0, 4.74). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 10 El Paso 3 – Friday

WP: Conine (5-0)

LP: Gore (0-2)

S: None

Time: 3:03

Attn: 7,267