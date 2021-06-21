Skeeters outslug, outpitch Chihuahuas 10-1

EL PASO, Texas — The Sugar Land Skeeters had more than 20 hits for the second consecutive game Monday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-1. The Skeeters scored four runs in the top of the first for the second consecutive game.

El Paso’s lone run came on a bases loaded walk by Patrick Kivlehan in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Chihuahuas have not been shut out in any of their 40 games this season.

Ivan Castillo went 2-for-4 in the loss for El Paso. Ben Ruta reached base three times for the Chihuahuas on a single and two walks. Pedro Avila and James Norwood threw scoreless outings out of the El Paso bullpen Monday.

Box Score: Skeeters vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/21/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (25-15), El Paso (17-23)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBA vs. El Paso RHP Caleb Boushley (0-0, -.–). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 10 El Paso 1 – Monday

WP: Martinez (3-0)

LP: Scholtens (2-5)

S: None

Time: 3:36

Attn: 4,198