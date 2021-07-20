Six-run first inning lifts Aviators to 7-4 win over Chihuahuas

LAS VEGAS, NV — The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 7-0 in the fourth inning Monday night and scored four unanswered runs, but their comeback attempt fell short in a 7-4 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators have won four of the first five games of the series.

Lefthander Aaron Leasher made his first Triple-A start Monday for El Paso and allowed six runs in 1.2 innings. Four of the runs came on a first inning grand slam by Vimael Machín, the fifth grand slam for the Aviators this season and the fourth grand slam allowed by the Chihuahuas.

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola caught seven innings for El Paso Monday on MLB injury rehab and reached base four times, going 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, two walks and a hit by pitch. Chihuahuas relievers Parker Markel and Jordan Guerrero both pitched three or more innings and allowed one run or less.

The Chihuahuas six-game series against the Aviators concludes Tuesday night.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Aviators Live | 07/19/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (26-37), Las Vegas (33-32)

Next Game: Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (1-0, 6.75) vs. Las Vegas RHP Daulton Jefferies (3-1, 5.25). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Las Vegas 7 El Paso 4 – Monday

WP: Luzardo (1-2)

LP: Leasher (0-1)

S: Acevedo (6)

Time: 2:51

Attn: 7,007