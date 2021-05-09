Scholtens throws gem, offense comes alive late as Chihuahuas beat Rainier 5-1

TACOMA, WASHINGTON – El Paso starter Jesse Scholtens allowed only one run in five innings Sunday, as the Chihuahuas beat the Tacoma Rainiers 5-1 at Cheney Stadium. It was Scholtens’ first Triple-A win since June 8, 2018 in an El Paso victory at Iowa.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Patrick Kivlehan hit a two-out, bases loaded, two-run single to put the Chihuahuas ahead. The 2-1 score held until the eighth inning, when the Chihuahuas added three runs on Luis Campusano’s RBI single and Brian O’Grady’s two-run home run. O’Grady is now the only Chihuahuas player with at least one hit in each of the team’s first four games.

Chihuahuas relievers Kyle McGrath, Aaron Northcraft and Mason Thompson all threw scoreless outings on Sunday. El Paso pitching didn’t walk any Rainiers hitters in the game. While no El Paso player had a multi-hit game, seven of the nine starters had one hit in the win.