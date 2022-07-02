EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Saturday’s Chihuahuas game versus the Oklahoma City Dodgers has been suspended due to inclement weather. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader Sunday, July 3 at 4:35 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Game 1 will resume with the Chihuahuas up to bat with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and the score tied 4-4. The game will be played to a nine-inning completion. Game 2 will be seven innings and start no earlier than 6:35 p.m. Fans with a ticket for July 3 will be allowed to attend both games.

Fans who had tickets to Saturday’s game may exchange them for a future Tuesday through Thursday game, based on availability, and in person, at the Southwest University Park Box Office beginning Wednesday, July 6. Beginning July 6, the box office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 10 a.m. through 30 minutes postgame on gamedays.

Sunday’s game features an extended Fireworks Spectacular as part of the GECU Independence Day Celebration. It is also the final day of the Stars & Stripes game-worn jersey auction. The auction will end at the final out of the game. Fans can text “BID” to 844-311-5007 to view items and place a bid. Proceeds benefit the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation.

Standing room only tickets are available at epchihuahuas.com, by calling (915) 533-BASE (2273), or in person at the Southwest University Park Box Office.