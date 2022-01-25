Sandberg brings big league experience to Chihuahuas as manager, former player

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A week after the San Diego Padres tabbed Jared Sandberg as the new manager of the El Paso Chihuahuas, the former big leaguer fielded questions from the media for the first time on Tuesday.

Sandberg is the sixth manager in Chihuahuas history, and believes his role in the Padres organization is an important one.

“The goal is to win a World Series at the Major League level,” said Sandberg. “Being at the Triple-A level, it’s a very impactful, very important position where guys are going up and down, and you’re managing people. You build those relationships along the way, and for me, I’m not worried about going back to Triple-A, it’s about being in a spot where I can impact people.”

Sandberg was most recently part of the Seattle Mariners’ coaching staff from 2019-2021, working as their field coordinator in 2019 and bench coach from 2020-2021. He managed in the Tampa Bay Rays’ organization from 2009-2018, winning league championships at Short-Season Hudson Valley in 2012 and Triple-A Durham in 2017 and 2018. Sandberg has a 612-522 record in his 10 seasons as a minor league manager.

As a player, Sandberg appeared in 196 Major League Baseball (MLB) games, all with Tampa Bay, from 2001-2003.

The question everyone is baseball is asking, including Sandberg, is what’s next for MLB? For the first time since the owners’ lockout started on Dec. 2, MLB and the MLB Players Association held bargaining sessions on back-to-back days this week. The hope is that an agreement will be made before the start of spring training, which is under a month away.

“I think we are all looking forward to baseball getting back of the field,” said Sandberg. “We can all hope that spring training is going to start on time, and they’re negotiating and doing their best to get things right. I think we are all looking forward to baseball, and whenever the El Paso season starts, that’s where I’ll be. I’m looking forward to it.”

Opening Day for the Chihuahuas is scheduled for April 5 at Round Rock. The home opener at Southwest University Park will be April 12 against Oklahoma City.

