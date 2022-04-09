EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — El Paso starter MacKenzie Gore pitched five shutout innings in the Chihuahuas’ 3-1 loss to the Round Rock Express Saturday at Dell Diamond. Gore allowed two hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in his first Triple-A start of the season.

Round Rock’s Leody Taveras hit a two-run home run to break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. El Paso’s lone run came when Luis Campusano scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh. Former Chihuahuas infielder Nick Tanielu hit a solo home run in the eighth for Round Rock’s final run.

El Paso first baseman Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-4 and has at least one hit in his first four games of the season. The Chihuahuas have dropped two consecutive games after winning three in a row to begin the year.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 1, Express 3 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (3-2), Round Rock (2-3)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (0-0, -.–) vs. Round Rock LHP Jake Latz (0-1, 4.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.