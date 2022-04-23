EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday, the El Paso Chihuahuas announced that San Diego Padres’ starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is scheduled to make another MLB rehab start in El Paso on Tuesday, April 26th at Southwest University Park.

.@MikeClevinger El Paso

🤝

Sunshine@Padres Pitcher Mike Clevinger is scheduled to appear on MLB rehab assignment this Tuesday, April 26th!



🎟 https://t.co/dBz3tW1d1M

Gates: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:05 PM

Subject to change pic.twitter.com/YxngMc2jTd — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) April 23, 2022

The organization says Clevinger is scheduled to appear but this is subject to change.

This is due to the fact that right handed pitcher is one of the Padres’ best pitchers and can be called up to the major league club at any moment.

If Clevinger takes the mound Tuesday night, this will be his third rehab start at the minor league level.

Last Tuesday, the right handed hurler got the start for the Chihuahuas while playing Las Vegas on the road. He allowed a run on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in three innings pitched.

On April 14th, Clevinger threw two scoreless innings, allowed one hit, and struck out five in another rehab start with Low-A Lake Elsinore.

According to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Clevinger is likely to make his season debut for the Padres in early May, assuming he doesn’t suffer any setbacks,