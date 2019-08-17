Salt Lake tops Chihuahuas, 12-5

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KTSM) – The Salt Lake Bees hit six home runs in their 12-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Smith’s Ballpark. The two teams have split the first two games of the series. The loss ended El Paso’s six-game winning streak.

The Bees sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning against El Paso starter Dietrich Enns, who was pulled after two-thirds of an inning, his shortest outing of the year. Salt Lake’s Michael Hermosillo hit three home runs in the first four innings before going hitless in his final two at-bats of the game.

Chihuahuas outfielder Michael Gettys went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his 30thhomer of the season, tying Hunter Renfroe’s single-season team record that was set in 2016. San Diego Padres reliever Robert Stock allowed two runs in a one-inning MLB injury rehab outing. Tyler Higgins threw two scoreless innings and hasn’t allowed a run or hit in his last five innings of work.

🚨TEAM RECORD TIED🚨@Michaelgettys3 has hit his 30th HR of the season, tying him with Hunter Renfroe for the most in a Single Season in Team History!!



Renfroe hit 30 in 2016 pic.twitter.com/NH6sX9veWx — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 17, 2019

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-bees/2019/08/16/580321#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580321

Team Records: El Paso (72-51), Salt Lake (52-71)

Next Game: Saturday, 6:35 pm at Smith’s Ballpark. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (2-1, 12.18) vs. Salt Lake RHP Nick Tropeano (2-6, 6.44). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Salt Lake 12 El Paso 5 – Friday

WP: Hutchison (1-0)

LP: Enns (11-9)

S: None

Time: 2:50

Attn: 11,176