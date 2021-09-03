Round Rock tops Chihuahuas, 6-4

EL PASO, Texas — Round Rock’s Curtis Terry went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the Express’ 6-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas had 15 hits, 14 of which were singles.

El Paso’s offense didn’t have any walks in the game Friday, their second game this season without any walks. Chihuahuas pitcher Adrian Martinez allowed two runs in five innings in his best Triple-A start to date. The Chihuahuas stole three bases Friday to move their league-leading total to 95.

El Paso hitting coach Doug Banks was ejected in the fifth inning, which was the third time a Chihuahua was ejected in 2021. The Chihuahuas and Express have split the first two games of the series.

Box Score: Express at Chihuahuas Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (50-53), El Paso (42-61)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso RHP Caleb Boushley (3-6, 5.65). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Round Rock 6 El Paso 4 – Friday

WP: Wiles (5-2)

LP: Diaz (0-1)

S: Farmer (4)

Time: 3:10

Attn: 5,856