Round Rock rallies for 6-4 win over Chihuahuas in Game 2 of series

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Express defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-4 Friday at Dell Diamond. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

The Chihuahuas fell behind 4-1 in the first inning before tying the game in the top of the second on Pedro Florimón’s three-run home run. Round Rock scored once in the sixth and once in the seventh to go ahead. The Express’ bullpen retired 16 Chihuahuas hitters in a row to close the game.

John Andreoli took a home run away from Round Rock’s Andy Ibanez in the bottom of the first inning with a jumping catch at the wall. The Chihuahuas are now 3-7 all-time at Dell Diamond.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-express/2021/06/04/645152#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=645152

Team Records: El Paso (11-14), Round Rock (17-9)

Next Game: Saturday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (1-3, 11.65) vs. Round Rock RHP Jason Bahr (0-1, 11.57). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Round Rock 6 El Paso 4 – Friday

WP: Cotton (2-0)

LP: Scholtens (2-2)

S: Patton (4)

Time: 2:47

Attn: 6,580