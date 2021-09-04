Round Rock gets 3-1 win over Chihuahuas on Saturday night

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas left nine runners on base in their 3-1 loss to the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Southwest University Park. Round Rock has won two of the first three games of the six-game series.

The Chihuahuas stole a season-high five bases in the loss and now have 11 steals in the first three games of the series. El Paso’s run came on a fourth inning solo home run by Ivan Castillo, his third homer of the year, with all three coming in home games. Castillo is 5-for-11 with two RBIs in the first three games of the series.

Chihuahuas starter Caleb Boushley pitched 6.2 innings and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. Boushley tied his season high for strikeouts in a game with eight. All of the Chihuahuas’ last four games have been decided by two runs or less.

Box Score: Express at Chihuahuas Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (51-53), El Paso (42-62)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP David Kubiak (0-0, 5.40) vs. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (3-4, 4.27). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Round Rock 3 El Paso 1 – Saturday

WP: Gatto (4-2)

LP: Boushley (3-7)

S: Engler (3)

Time: 2:54

Attn: 6,952