Rodriguez wins 900th career game as Chihuahuas top Dodgers 4-3 in extra innings

Oklahoma City – The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-3 in 10 innings Saturday. It was El Paso’s third win in the last five games and it moved the Chihuahuas’ extra inning record to 3-1 this season.

Saturday’s victory was also the 900th professional win for manager Edwin Rodriguez.

El Paso starter MacKenzie Gore pitched two perfect innings in his first appearance since May 24. Nick Ramirez, James Reeves and James Norwood also pitched scoreless innings for the Chihuahuas.

Tucupita Marcano, Patrick Kivlehan and Pedro Florimón all had two hits each for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso and Oklahoma City will continue their series at 1:05 p.m. MT on Sunday.