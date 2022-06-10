EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eight-time MLB All-Star Robinson Cano was signed to a minor league deal by the San Diego Padres and assigned to the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday.

Cano will not start for the Chihuahuas in Friday night’s home game vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes, but Chihuahuas officials told KTSM that he is available to pinch hit tonight and then likely be in the lineup on Saturday.

JUST IN: The #Padres have signed 8x All-Star & 2009 World Series Champion Robinson Cano to a minor league contract and assigned him to El Paso



He will wear #24



The 39-year-old Cano is trying to make his way back to the big leagues after flaming out in San Diego earlier this season and being released. One of the best players of the 21st century, Cano won the 2009 World Series championship as a member of the New York Yankees.

The second baseman has a career batting average of .301, 335 home runs and 1,306 RBI. He also has collected two Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Slugger Awards.

In 2013, he signed a 10-year $240 million contract with the Mariners, with whom he played for from 2014-2018. He was then traded to the New York Mets for the 2019 season.

Cano has twice been suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs, first in 2018, when he was suspended for 80 games. Cano was suspended for the entire 2021 season for PED use.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Cano was the 2013 World Baseball Classic MVP.