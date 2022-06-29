EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Not every eight-time MLB All-Star with a World Series championship ring would sign a Minor League deal and move to El Paso at 39 years old.

Robinson Cano is not most eight-time MLB All-Stars, though, and he’s content playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas as he makes one final push for the Major Leagues.

The guy who once teamed up with Derek Jeter to form the middle infield for the 2009 New York Yankees that won the World Series still feels like he has something left to give the game.

Chopping it up with @epchihuahuas legend (ya I went there) Robinson Cano.



Hear from the 8-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion at 6/10 on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/YRWYyilmN0 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 29, 2022

“People don’t realize how much I love this game. I grew up in a baseball family in the ballparks with my dad. I know I can still play this game,” Cano told the El Paso media on Wednesday before the Chihuahuas’ game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Cano, who once signed a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Seattle Mariners, has been with the Chihuahuas since June 10. In 13 games, he’s hitting .304 with 10 RBI, trying to get enough at-bats to get back into the swing of things.

The two-time Gold Glove Award winner did not play all of 2021 due a 162-game suspension for performance enhancing drug use. The San Diego Padres signed him to a Major League deal on May 13, but in 12 games he hit just .062 and was released June 2.

At that point, Cano had a decision to make: give up the game at age 39, or sign a Minor League deal and try to get his groove back. He chose the latter and hopes to make it back to San Diego in time to help the Padres during the stretch run to the playoffs.

“Nobody wants to be in the Minor Leagues, I guarantee everyone here wants that call-up some day. But for me, I don’t even have that on mind, I’m just going to the plate and putting quality swings on the ball so people can see that I can still play this game,” said Cano.

39-year-old Robinson Cano is hitting .304 with 10 RBI in 13 games with the Chihuahuas. I asked him how much he thinks about getting back to the Majors in time to be a part of the Padres' stretch run.



Overall, Cano's got a good attitude about being here. Not everyone would. pic.twitter.com/XfqNZxQepP — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 30, 2022

Cano feels like his swing is getting back to where it will be ready for MLB pitching, but there isn’t a clear timeline for him getting called back up to the Big Leagues.

For now, he’s enjoying his time in El Paso and trying to give back to the game that’s given him so much.

“This is one of the most beautiful parks that I’ve been in in the Minor Leagues. I’m having a good time,” Cano said. “I’m always open to helping the guys here, sharing my thoughts and my experience in the Big Leagues.”