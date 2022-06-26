SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento River Cats beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-3 Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. The teams split the six-game series. It was the second straight series split for the Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a double and was the only El Paso player with a multi-hit game. El Paso relievers Tayler Scott and Evan Miller both pitched 1-2-3 innings Sunday. The Chihuahuas’ bullpen hasn’t allowed any earned runs in its last four outings.

Brett Sullivan, Eguy Rosario and Kyle Martin all had RBIs for the Chihuahuas in the fourth inning Sunday. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.