SACRAMENTO, Calif. – After winning the first two games of the series in Sacramento, the El Paso Chihuahuas lost to the River Cats 10-5 Thursday night at Sutter Health Park.

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove pitched 4.1 innings on MLB injury rehab and allowed two earned runs on five hits. Musgrove struck out six Sacramento batters and walked one. It was his first Triple-A appearance since 2018 with the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate in Indianapolis.

El Paso designated hitter Preston Tucker walked three times in the loss. The Chihuahuas’ offense has walked 33 times through the first three games of the series.

Thursday was the first time this season that El Paso allowed a run after the sixth inning. Chihuahuas catcher Brett Sullivan hit his first home run of the season in the seventh inning. Thursday was the first time the Chihuahuas scored the first run of a game this season.

El Paso and Sacramento will play game four of the series Friday at 7:45 p.m. in Sacramento.

Meanwhile, the Chihuahuas announced on Thursday that Fernando Tatis Jr. was scheduled to play in El Paso at Southwest University Park during the Chihuahuas’ next homestand April 11-16 vs. Albuquerque. Tickets are currently on sale on the club’s website.