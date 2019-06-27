River Cats rally to beat Chihuahuas, 5-4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sacramento River Cats beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-4 Wednesday night, the second consecutive one-run game between the two teams. The loss moved El Paso’s record to 9-10 in one-run games.
All four El Paso runs came in the first inning, on two-run home runs by Ty France and Austin Allen. France now has 18 home runs in 36 Triple-A games this season. Michael Gettys went 0-for-4 with a walk atop the El Paso batting order, ending his 11-game hitting streak.
Gerardo Reyes struck out three River Cats in a scoreless top of the ninth inning, his second outing of the series with no earned runs allowed.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/river-cats-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/26/579454#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579454
Team Records: Sacramento (40-38), El Paso (48-30)
Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Sacramento LHP Andrew Suarez (3-5, 5.34) vs. El Paso RHP Robert Stock (3-0, 3.08). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Sacramento 5 El Paso 4 – Wednesday
WP: Rogers (4-2)
LP: Yardley (0-2)
S: Gustave (5)
Time: 2:59
Attn: 6,008