River Cats rally to beat Chihuahuas, 5-4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sacramento River Cats beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-4 Wednesday night, the second consecutive one-run game between the two teams. The loss moved El Paso’s record to 9-10 in one-run games.

All four El Paso runs came in the first inning, on two-run home runs by Ty France and Austin Allen. France now has 18 home runs in 36 Triple-A games this season. Michael Gettys went 0-for-4 with a walk atop the El Paso batting order, ending his 11-game hitting streak.

Gerardo Reyes struck out three River Cats in a scoreless top of the ninth inning, his second outing of the series with no earned runs allowed.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/river-cats-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/26/579454#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579454

Team Records: Sacramento (40-38), El Paso (48-30)

Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Sacramento LHP Andrew Suarez (3-5, 5.34) vs. El Paso RHP Robert Stock (3-0, 3.08). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Close one tonight doesn't go our way. Back tomorrow for another opportunity for a W!#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/jErk6GK9N0 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 27, 2019

Sacramento 5 El Paso 4 – Wednesday

WP: Rogers (4-2)

LP: Yardley (0-2)

S: Gustave (5)

Time: 2:59

Attn: 6,008