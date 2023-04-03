EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to begin his minor league rehab assignment with the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Padres’ Triple AAA affiliate, on Tuesday, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Fernando Tatis Jr. begins his stay with @epchihuahuas on Tuesday. They are in Sacramento through Sunday. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) April 3, 2023

Tatis Jr. is set to join the Chihuahuas as they begin a six-game series at Sacramento on Tuesday.

Tatis Jr. is currently serving his PED suspension and can return to the majors on April 20 when the Padres are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tatis Jr. is allowed to participate in a 15-day minor league rehab assignment before he can return to the big league club.

The Chihuahuas will play six games in Sacramento. The series begins on Tuesday and will come to an end on Sunday.

After the six-game road series in Sacramento, the Chihuahuas will return to Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas to play a six-game series against Albuquerque that begins on Apr. 11 (Tuesday) and ends on Apr. 16 (Sunday).

Per the San Diego Union-Tribune, it is expected that after the El Paso-Albuquerque series, Tatis Jr. will rejoin the San Diego Padres as they will begin a four-game series against the Diamondbacks in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, Apr. 20.