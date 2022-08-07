EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is a chance that San Diego Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. may find himself suiting up for the El Paso Chihuahuas soon.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune, Tatis is likey headed to Triple-A El Paso in the coming week.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has never played in Triple-A.

Plan is for him to go to El Paso at some point in the coming week.

The Chihuahuas are home through 8/14.

"Mid-August" is target for his return, per Bob Melvin. Padres begin a series in Miami on 8/15. Begin a homestand on 8/18. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 7, 2022

The Chihuahuas will begin another six-game home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The last two days, Tatis Jr. has been spending time at Double-A San Antonio. On Sunday, Tatis Jr. went 0-for-3 in his second game with the Missions.

Tatis Jr. is trying to get back to the major league level after having surgery to repair a fractured left wrist. According to Padres manager Bob Melvin, Tatis is expected to be back with the major league ball club around the middle of August.