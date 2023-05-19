The Round Rock Express collected 20 hits in their 12-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Dell Diamond. It was the most hits the Express have had in a game this season and also the most hits allowed by the Chihuahuas.

San Diego Padres outfielder José Azocar went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the top of the third inning. It was Azocar’s first MLB Injury Rehab game with the Chihuahuas. The game was tied 2-2 in the fourth inning before Round Rock scored three runs in the fourth, three more in the fifth and four runs in the sixth.

The loss ended El Paso’s three-game winning streak, while the win for the Express ended their team-record 10-game losing streak. San Diego reliever Nabil Crismatt pitched two scoreless innings Friday in his second MLB Injury Rehab appearance with El Paso.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 2, Express 12 Final Score (05/19/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Round Rock 12 El Paso 2 – Friday

WP: Marvel (1-1)

LP: Waldron (0-4)

S: None

Time: 2:52

Attn: 6,745

Team Records: El Paso (19-24), Round Rock (22-20)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (1-4, 10.27) vs. Round Rock TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.