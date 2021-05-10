Rainiers top Chihuahuas 3-2 in 10 innings on walk-off single

TACOMA, WASHINGTON – Tacoma’s Jack Reinheimer hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday, as the Rainiers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 3-2. It was the second extra-inning game of the series, with the Chihuahuas winning the first one on May 6.

The Chihuahuas trailed 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning Monday when Patrick Kivlehan hit a two-run home run to left field. It was the second straight day Kivlehan had a two-out, two-run, go-ahead hit. Kivlehan was 4-for-5 and fell a triple shy of a cycle.

Ivan Castillo went 3-for-4 and is now 9-for-18 this season. Ben Ruta went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases for the Chihuahuas.

Monday was a bullpen game for both teams. Nick Ramirez made a spot start for El Paso and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings. El Paso pitching has walked only two batters in the last 18 innings.

The two teams will wrap up their season-opening six game series at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday in Tacoma.