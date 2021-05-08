Rainiers power past Chihuahuas, 9-4

TACOMA, WA — The El Paso Chihuahuas were held hitless until one out in the sixth inning in their 9-4 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Saturday at Cheney Stadium. Luis Campusano’s single in the sixth broke up the combined no-hit bid.

Campusano went 2-for-4 in the loss with his first Triple-A home run, an opposite-field line drive over the right field wall. Making his first Triple-A appearance since 2018, El Paso starter Brett Kennedy allowed five earned runs in three innings.

One night after hitting El Paso’s first home run of the season, center fielder John Andreoli had the team’s first stolen base of the year. El Paso’s Ivan Castillo went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs Saturday and has a .692 on-base percentage through the first three games of the season. Castillo and Brian O’Grady have hits in all three games for El Paso.

Tacoma 9 El Paso 4 – Saturday

WP: Schultz (1-0)

LP: Kennedy (0-1)

S: Lail (1)

Time: 3:15

Attn: 2,506

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2021/05/08/644657#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=644657

Team Records: El Paso (1-2), Tacoma (2-1)

Next Game: Sunday, 2:35 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (0-0, -.–) vs. Tacoma RHP Vinny Nittoli (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.