Rainiers edge Chihuahuas, 6-5

TACOMA, WA (KTSM) – Jose Lobaton’s go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning brought in the final run of Friday’s 6-5 Tacoma Rainiers’ win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. The two teams have split the first two games of the five-game series.

El Paso trailed 4-0 in the fourth inning but eventually tied the game 5-5 in the top of the sixth on a three-run home run by Michael Gettys, his third straight game with a homer. Gettys has a seven-game hitting streak and 12 hits in his last six games.

Aderlin Rodriguez hit a solo homer Friday and now has 11 extra-base hits out of his 13 total hits this season. Seattle Mariners prospect Jake Fraley went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in his first Triple-A game Friday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2019/06/21/580430#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580430

Team Records: El Paso (45-28), Tacoma (35-39)

Next Game: Saturday, 6:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 7.20) vs. Tacoma LHP Jon Niese (3-2, 5.03). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

ICYMI: In a close loss yesterday, we still added to our Baseball Leading HR total!



Aderlin Rodriguez hit his 3rd@Michaelgettys3 tied for the team lead w/his 17th!



Team HR: 161



Tonight vs @RainiersLand at 6:05 PM on @600espnelpaso with All-Star Radio Broadcaster @tdhagerty pic.twitter.com/AUnFVy7g5v — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 22, 2019

Tacoma 6 El Paso 5 – Friday

WP: McClain (3-1)

LP: Enns (7-5)

S: Markel (6)

Time: 3:12

Attn: 5,120