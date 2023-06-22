EL PASO, Texas – Tacoma’s Taylor Trammell hit three home runs in the Rainiers’ 8-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Southwest University Park. It was Trammell’s first career three-homer game.

The last player to hit three home runs in one game against the Chihuahuas was also a Rainier, when Mike Ford homered three times at Cheney Stadium on April 21, 2023.

El Paso third baseman Jantzen Witte went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and a walk. Witte has multiple hits in all three games of the series against his former team.

Eguy Rosario played second base for seven innings and went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on MLB Injury Rehab for El Paso. Chihuahuas designated hitter Kevin Plawecki went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs in the loss.

Max Schrock went 0-for-1 and played second base for two innings one day after he was reinstated from El Paso’s Injured List. It was his first game since April 5.

Game four of the series is Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park.