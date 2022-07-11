EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robinson Cano came to El Paso hoping to resurrect his Major League Baseball career.

For now, it’s mission accomplished.

The San Diego Padres traded the 39-year-old Cano to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, in exchange for cash considerations. Cano will be in the lineup batting ninth and playing second base for the Braves on Monday night as they face the New York Mets and ace Max Scherzer.

The Braves have acquired Robinson Cano from the Padres for cash considerations. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 10, 2022

An eight-time All-Star and 2009 World Series champion, Cano spent most of the last month with the El Paso Chihuahuas, trying to get back to the Big Leagues after an awful start to 2022 with the Mets and Padres.

Cano did well in the Sun City, hitting .333 with three home runs and 20 RBI in 21 games for the Triple-A side. Now, he’ll hope to bring that same effort to the Major Leagues and help the defending World Series champions back to the promised land.

At 52-35, the Braves are currently in second place in the National League East standings, 1.5 games back of the Mets (53-33), making this three-game series that Cano is diving into potentially pivotal in the week leading up to the All-Star Break.

Interestingly enough, the Mets are paying the bulk of Cano’s $24 million salary for 2022, after he played for New York from 2019-2022 (he missed all of 2021 due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs). According to David O’Brien, the Mets will pay Cano $20.25 million this year, with the Mariners covering the remaining $3.75 million and whichever team he plays for paying the minimum portion of his salary.

The Braves and Mets will get underway at 5:20 p.m. MT on FS1.