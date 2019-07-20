Padres to recall Luis Urías

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to multiple reports in San Diego, the Padres will recall El Paso Chihuahuas All-Star infielder Luis Urías. Urías will rejoin the team on Saturday in Chicago.
KTSM 9 Sports reported last week that Urías was nearing a return to the San Diego lineup, following a visit by Padres Senior Director of Player Development San Geaney. Geaney was in El Paso for the Triple-A All-Star Game at Southwest University Park, a game Urías would homer in.
“His exposure at the Major League level last year, and again this year, gave him some things to work on,” said Geaney. “We’ve been very impressed with a lot of the progress in those areas.”
Urías is hitting .315 with 19 home runs and 50 runs batted in this season with the Chihuahuas. He belted his 19th home run of the season on Thursday night in Reno.
A source tells KTSM 9 Sports the reason it took the Padres so long for them to recall their second baseman of the future, is because they want this to be the last time they have to do so.
Urías is the Padres’ No. 2 ranked prospect.