The Sacramento River Cats overcame a six-run deficit to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-9 in 10 innings Wednesday at Southwest University Park. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

El Paso shortstop C.J. Abrams led off and went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs in the first Triple-A game of his career. The Chihuahuas have hit seven home runs in the first two games of the series. El Paso left fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk and has reached base multiple times in each of the last four games. The Chihuahuas hit six doubles in the game, including two by catcher Luis Campusano.

Jose Castillo pitched a scoreless relief inning on the day he was activated from El Paso’s Injured List. It was Castillo’s first Triple-A game since 2019. Wednesday was El Paso’s first extra-inning game of the season, while Sacramento is now 2-0 in extra-inning games.

Box Score: River Cats 10, Chihuahuas 9 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sacramento (16-16), El Paso (18-14)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Tristan Beck (0-0, 11.17) vs. El Paso RHP Kyle Tyler (0-1, 4.70). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.