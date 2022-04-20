LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas Aviators center fielder Luis Barrera hit a two-run, game-ending home run in the Aviators’ 9-7 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night. It was the first time in their three series this season that the Chihuahuas didn’t win the opening game.

San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger started and pitched three innings for the Chihuahuas on an MLB injury rehab assignment. Clevinger allowed one run on three hits and struck out five. Chihuahuas center fielder Trayce Thompson went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a sacrifice fly, a walk and two RBIs. Thompson’s five home runs are tied for second-most in the Pacific Coast League.

El Paso’s Nomar Mazara hit a three-run home run in the top of the first, his first homer with the Chihuahuas. With a 6-7 record, this is the first time El Paso has been below .500 this season.

Game two of the series is at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday night in Las Vegas.