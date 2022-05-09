EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Diego Padres ace starting pitcher Blake Snell is scheduled to make a rehab start for the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday night vs. the Sacramento River Cats.

The 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner, Snell has been on the Injured List since April 11 with a left adductor strain. The lefty made two previous rehab starts at Single-A Lake Elsinore, pitching a total of eight innings and allowing six hits, two walks and four runs, while striking out 12 batters.

Snell has yet to pitch in the Big Leagues this season as he’s recovered from the injury. Tuesday’s start in El Paso will reunite Snell with Chihuahuas manager Jared Sandberg, who coached Snell in the Tampa Bay Rays’ minor league system before he made it to MLB.

He is the second Padres’ frontline starter to make a rehab appearance in El Paso already this year. Mike Clevinger made two starts for the Chihuahuas last month, including one at Southwest University Park vs. the Reno Aces, striking out five batters.

A week later, Clevinger made his first MLB appearance in two years, throwing 95 pitches in 4.2 innings in a Padres victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Snell went 7-6 in 27 starts in 2021 for the Padres, recording a 4.20 ERA with 170 strikeouts and 61 runs allowed. In his Cy Young Award-winning season with the Rays in 2018, Snell 21-5 in 31 starts, with a 1.89 ERA, 221 strikeouts and 41 runs allowed.

Snell and the Chihuahuas will get underway in game one of a six-game series with Sacramento at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.