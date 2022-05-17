OKLAHOMA CITY – The El Paso Chihuahuas lost 13-5 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night in the first game of their six-game road trip. The Chihuahuas are 3-4 against the Dodgers this year.

El Paso third baseman Matthew Batten went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a solo home run. Batten has now homered in three consecutive games and has six home runs this season. Center fielder Shogo Akiyama went 2-for-4 and drove in three of El Paso’s runs. Chihuahuas left fielder Brent Rooker reached base four times, going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk.

Chihuahuas relievers Grant Gavin and Evan Miller both pitched scoreless outings Tuesday. The Dodgers had 16 hits, including three home runs, against El Paso pitching.

Pedro Avila will start for the Chihuahuas on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. MT in Oklahoma City.