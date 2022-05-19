OKLAHOMA CITY – A single by Oklahoma City’s Eddy Alvarez and an error by El Paso right fielder Taylor Kohlwey on the final play of Thursday’s game gave the Dodgers a 4-3 walk-off win over the Chihuahuas. It was the second walk-off loss for El Paso this season.

The Chihuahuas scored single runs in the first and second innings to go ahead, but three solo home runs by Oklahoma City in the bottom of the third put the Dodgers in front. The score stayed 3-2 all the way until the ninth, when El Paso’s Luis Liberato hit an RBI double to tie the game.

El Paso starter Reiss Knehr pitched six innings and allowed three runs, matching his season high for longest start. Kohlwey went 2-for-4 with a triple and his league-leading 11th double of the season.

Kohlwey has reached base in 28 consecutive games. The Chihuahuas scored first in all three games of the series. Oklahoma City won two of the three games.

El Paso will now travel to Round Rock to face the Express for three games starting Friday.