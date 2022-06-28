EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas led 2-0 early but lost 6-3 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. It was the opener of a six-game series between the top two teams in the East Division.

The defeat is El Paso’s third straight loss dating back to a road series at Sacramento. Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and a hit by pitch. El Paso’s other two runs came on Brett Sullivan’s two-run triple in the bottom of the second inning.

Chihuahuas second baseman Robinson Canó went 2-for-5 with two singles to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

Evan Miller, Kyle Tyler and Aaron Northcraft all pitched scoreless outings in the loss. Five different Chihuahuas batters were hit by pitches on Tuesday. The Chihuahuas left 12 runners on base in the loss.

El Paso and Oklahoma City will play game two of the series at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. Pedro Avila will get the start for the Chihuahuas.