EL PASO, Texas – The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a late tie and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 14-10 Friday. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

Chihuahuas second baseman Tim Lopes went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and an RBI single. It was the Chihuahuas’ 12th multi-home run game this season by an individual player and the first by Lopes. Luis Liberato also had a multi-homer game in the series.

Oklahoma City second baseman Devin Mann hit two home runs and four of his seven homers this season have come in El Paso.

Chihuahuas relievers Jared Koenig and Sean Poppen both pitched scoreless outings Friday. El Paso came back to tie the score after four different deficits Friday.

Game five of the six-game series is slated for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.