OKC Dodgers power past Chihuahuas, 9-1

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The Oklahoma City Dodgers beat El Paso 9-1 Friday for their second consecutive win over the Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas accumulated eight hits and five walks but left 12 runners on base.

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham led off and played center field for El Paso in his second MLB injury rehab game. Grisham went 0-for-2 with a walk. Tucupita Marcano went 3-for-5 with an RBI single for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso pitchers walked nine Dodgers on Friday to set a season high for walks in a game. Oklahoma City catcher Keibert Ruiz hit two home runs Friday and has three homers in the first two games of the series.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Dodgers Wrapup | 06/11/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (13-18), Oklahoma City (15-17)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Oklahoma City RHP Aaron Wilkerson (3-3, 4.18). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Oklahoma City 9 El Paso 1 – Friday

WP: Bibens-Dirkx (3-1)

LP: Miller (1-2)

S: None

Time: 3:37

Attn: 5,128