OKC Dodgers outslug Chihuahuas, 15-11

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas led 7-0 after two innings for the second consecutive game on Friday but lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 15-11. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

San Diego Padre Austin Nola played first base for five innings and went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in his first MLB injury rehab assignment game with El Paso. Brian O’Grady and Taylor Kohlwey also had two hits each for the Chihuahuas. El Paso leadoff hitter Tucupita Marcano walked twice and hit a single.

Friday’s game took four hours and 13 minutes, which was the second-longest nine-inning game in Chihuahuas history. The longest was on June 20 of this year (four hours and 16 minutes at Southwest University Park against Sugar Land).

Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Live | 07/09/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (29-27), El Paso (24-30)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Josiah Gray (0-1, 2.57) vs. El Paso RHP Caleb Boushley (2-1, 6.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

2 RBI a piece for Kohlwey and Batten in the 9th narrow the gap, but OKC takes this one pic.twitter.com/euG1EEhziE — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 10, 2021

Oklahoma City 15 El Paso 11 – Friday

WP: Bruihl (3-0)

LP: Thompson (2-2)

S: None

Time: 4:13

Attn: 6,863