EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie Oklahoma City Wednesday night but lost 8-6 to the Dodgers in 10 innings.

The Chihuahuas are now 1-3 in extra inning games, while Oklahoma City advanced to 4-2.

San Diego Padres designated hitter Nelson Cruz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the eighth inning and a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

It was his first MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso and his first Triple-A game since 2011 with Round Rock. El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, his third homer in the last two games.

Chihuahuas first baseman Rangel Ravelo went 1-for-4 with a single in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was Ravelo’s 1,000th career minor league hit.

The two sides will square off again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park.