OKC Dodgers clip Chihuahuas 8-3 in series finale

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored seven runs after the seventh inning stretch and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-3 Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas split the six-game series with the Dodgers and went 6-6 on their 12-game road trip to Round Rock and Oklahoma City.

Nick Tanielu reached base four times in the loss, walking three times and hitting a single. Tucupita Marcano reached base three times for the second consecutive night in the leadoff spot, hitting two singles and walking once for the Chihuahuas Tuesday. Oklahoma City starter Yefry Ramirez won his third game against El Paso this season.

Oklahoma City catcher Keibert Ruiz hit five home runs in 20 at-bats in the series. Tuesday was the Chihuahuas’ final game in Oklahoma City this season. The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Dodgers Live | 06/15/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (16-19), Oklahoma City (16-20)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBA vs. El Paso RHP Evan Miller (1-2, 4.03). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Oklahoma City 8 El Paso 3 – Tuesday

WP: Ramirez (3-2)

LP: Scholtens (2-4)

S: None

Time: 3:03

Attn: 5,267